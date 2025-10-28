Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Italian President discuss peace, interfaith dialogue in Rome

ROME, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, met in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the sidelines of the International Meeting for Peace, held under the theme “Daring Peace".

During the meeting, the Grand Imam affirmed that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the Muslim Council of Elders remain deeply committed to promoting peace, a core principle of Islam, and to presenting the true, compassionate image of the religion.

He said this mission inspired Al-Azhar to engage in dialogue with global religious and cultural institutions, culminating in the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity with his late brother, Pope Francis, in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

“We thank God that this document continues to bear fruit, advancing interfaith and intercultural dialogue,” he said, adding that dialogue and mutual understanding are vital to confronting racism, extremism, and hatred.

The Grand Imam expressed appreciation for the Italian people’s support of the Palestinian cause, noting that hope rests with young people and fair-minded individuals worldwide to uphold human dignity regardless of colour, creed, or race.

For his part, President Mattarella commended Dr. Al-Tayeb’s efforts in advancing the values of peace and human fraternity, and expressed deep respect for his friendship with the late Pope Francis. He praised the Document on Human Fraternity as a landmark for global peace and interreligious dialogue, saying that “contemporary reality has proven its urgent necessity.”

President Mattarella also lauded the Grand Imam’s address at the opening session of the International Meeting for Peace organised by the Community of Sant’Egidio, noting its call for all people to believe that achieving peace is a noble goal transcending any one side’s victory.

He emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between Pope Leo XIV, Head of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar to strengthen interfaith dialogue and provide young people with a living example of coexistence and acceptance.

The Italian President reiterated his country’s support for the Middle East peace agreement hosted in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, and expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s intensive efforts, led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to reach solutions that would stop the aggression against Gaza.

He encouraged all parties to continue adhering to the terms of the agreement to facilitate the transition to the next phase, emphasising that dialogue must remain the foundation upon which relations are built, both in politics and in interfaith engagement.

During the meeting, the Grand Imam highlighted the fruitful outcomes of the dialogue between Al-Azhar, the Muslim Council of Elders, and the Catholic Church, particularly initiatives aimed at empowering women and preparing young people to participate in peacebuilding.

He said these efforts have strengthened coexistence and mutual acceptance in many societies, expressing hope that cooperation with Pope Leo XIV will continue in ways that advance global peace.