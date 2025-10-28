At least 1.6 million children at risk as Hurricane Melissa moves through Caribbean

PANAMA, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As Hurricane Melissa is moving slowly across the Caribbean Sea, the winds, torrential rains, and flash flooding have put at least 1.6 million children at risk, according to UNICEF estimates.

Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic, are expected to endure several days of intense weather that could disrupt basic services, especially in vulnerable coastal areas.

Currently a Category 4 storm and moving slowly across the Caribbean Sea, Melissa is forecast to strengthen to Category 5, with sustained winds of at least 157 mph (about 252 kmh).

Roberto Benes, Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, said, “All efforts to prepare for the arrival of hurricane are vital to mitigate damage and loss of life in the most vulnerable communities, especially in regions like the Caribbean. Small islands always face heightened vulnerability to extreme climate events.”

He added, “UNICEF helps strengthen national capacities to anticipate and respond to climate-related emergencies and to deliver essential services for children. This is fundamental to protecting those who need it most.”

While extreme weather events put the lives of children and families at risk across the region, UNICEF, in coordination with national authorities and partners in each country, is supporting emergency preparedness efforts, including prepositioning essential supplies such as hygiene materials, water purifiers and containers, and medical supplies; sharing early warning messages with communities and providing cash to households at risk in the south of Haiti to mitigate the impact of the hurricane.

Over the past decade, approximately 11 million people, including nearly 4 million children, were directly affected each year by natural and human-made hazards in Latin America and the Caribbean.