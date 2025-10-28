Digital Dubai showcases future of smart cities at Asia Pacific Cities Summit

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai has organised a series of specialised workshops under the theme “Digitalising Life,” held as part of the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum 2025 at Expo City Dubai.

The sessions brought together global leaders and experts to explore the future of smart cities and digital transformation.

In her opening remarks during the first workshop, titled “Agents of the Future,” Dr. Moza Suwaidan, CEO of the Digital Applications & Platforms Sector at the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, part of the Digital Dubai, outlined the pivotal role of Agentic AI in redefining, redesigning, and delivering digital services tailored to the evolving needs of smart cities.

She emphasised that Dubai stands among the pioneering cities globally to adopt this approach, guided by a vision of a city driven by intelligence and data, designed to serve people.

The discussion also featured Abdulla Al Falasi, Director of the Infrastructure and Operations Department, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, Dunia Othman, Product Manager, DubaiNow at Digital Dubai, and Rami Sarieddine, Senior Solution Engineering Manager at Microsoft UAE.

The panel explored opportunities for developing unified AI models, advancing data governance, and shaping the future of digital services built on harmony between human and machine intelligence.

In another workshop titled “Data as Capital,” Bakhita Alkitbi, Senior Economic Statistics Specialist at Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, took part in a discussion highlighting the strategic and economic value of data in driving digital transformation and knowledge-based growth.

The session, which featured representatives from Digital Dubai, Prop-AI, and InsuranceMarket.ae, presented real-world use cases on leveraging data as a national asset to enhance innovation, governance, and cross-sector collaboration.