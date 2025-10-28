Moscow honours Russia’s best science popularisers

MOSCOW, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The winners of the 11th All-Russian Award “For Fidelity to Science” have been announced in Moscow, according to TV BRICS. The award recognises outstanding achievements in science communication, the popularisation of science, and the promotion of the prestige of scientists and engineers in Russia.

The award ceremony took place at the Theatre on Malaya Bronnaya, with more than 2,000 projects from across the country competing, a record number for the award.

The prize in the "Digital Content Author" category was presented by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko to Vladislav Vulfovich’s science show "Science for Everyone", where young researchers explain complex theories to popular bloggers.

Participants and winners were greeted by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, whose message, read by Chernyshenko, underlined the importance of science and innovation for Russia’s development and sovereignty.

Among other winners were Natalya Vedeneeva, who received the title "Science Journalist of the Year", and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Irina Beletskaya, who was honoured with the "Recognition" award for her outstanding contribution to the development of chemistry.

The category “Digital Content Author” also featured the TV BRICS production project Laboratorium, directed by Andrey Gula, a series dedicated to scientific discoveries and cutting-edge Russian innovations.

Established in 2015, the “For Fidelity to Science” award is part of Russia’s Decade of Science and Technology initiative launched by the Russian President.