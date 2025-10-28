Fifth training programme under Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative launched

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Women’s Union (GWU) has launched the fifth training programme under the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative. It is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The programme is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and in coordination with the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC in Abu Dhabi.

Participants from 18 countries, the UAE, Egypt, Kenya, Angola, Yemen, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Chad, Liberia, Mali, Kyrgyz Republic, Kosovo, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tanzania, Uganda, Paraguay and Eswatini are taking part in the comprehensive programme, which aims to strengthen women’s capacities and prepare them to play effective roles in advancing peace, security, and development in their home countries and regions.

The initiative embodies the UAE’s vision to enhance women’s participation in national development and peacebuilding, reaffirming the country’s commitment to gender equality and women’s advancement at the local, regional, and international levels.

The launch of this session coincides with the 25th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which was adopted by the Council in October 2000.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, GWU Secretary-General, said, “The launch of the fifth cohort of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative marks a new milestone in the journey of empowerment and giving led by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation.

"Since its inception in 2019, the initiative has evolved into a global platform for capacity building and enhancing women’s participation in peace processes and decision-making. Through this new cohort, we aspire for participants to contribute to stability in their countries and promote a culture of peace and sustainable development worldwide.”

Spanning nine weeks, the programme includes seven weeks of intensive military training, followed by two weeks focused on peacebuilding and peacekeeping. Participants will also receive instruction in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, diplomacy, international decision-making, and foreign policy, equipping them with the skills to assume leadership roles in peace and security.

All training activities are held at the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School for Women in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence, within an integrated environment that enables participants to gain practical experience and specialised knowledge for effective engagement in peace and security fields.

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, said, “The successive cohorts of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative highlight the strength of the strategic partnership between the UAE and UN Women and our shared commitment to enabling women to play leading roles in their communities and in peace and security efforts worldwide."

She added that the initiative has become an international platform for developing women leaders and advancing their expertise in peacebuilding and sustainable development. Its success reflects the UAE’s enlightened vision and firm belief that women’s empowerment is vital to achieving security and prosperity.

She added, “The launch of the new Strategic Partnership Framework (2024–2027) between the UAE and UN Women reaffirms this commitment and opens new avenues for cooperation to advance women’s empowerment, peace, and sustainable development globally.”

The UAE is recognised internationally as a leader in promoting women’s participation in peace and security. The nation continues to train and qualify women and expand their presence in the military sector, supporting international efforts to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and reinforcing the role of women in conflict prevention, peacekeeping, and building safer, more stable societies.

To date, more than 600 women have graduated from the initiative’s previous four cohorts.