Khalifa Award for Education accepting entries until December 31

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education said applications for the 19th edition (2025–2026) remain open until 31st December 2025 through its website. Winners will be announced in April 2026, followed by an award ceremony in May 2026.

The award, a flagship initiative under the Erth Zayed Philanthropies, promotes excellence across the education sector, from schools and universities to families and institutions, with a focus on innovation, creativity, and the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance modern learning systems.

Humaid Ibrahim Al-Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, said AI is a key benchmark for evaluating entries this year, with judging criteria designed to measure how effectively technology supports creativity, innovation, and future-readiness among students and educators.

The 2025–2026 edition includes 10 fields covering 17 categories.