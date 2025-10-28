Downtown Design fair to open in Dubai Design District on November 5

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Downtown Design, the anchor fair of Dubai Design Week, will open on 5th November 2025 at the Waterfront Terrace in Dubai Design District (d3).

Running until 9th November, the fair unites a selection of international design brands and regional design studios, from emerging talent to established names, reinforcing its position as the Middle East’s leading platform for high-quality contemporary design.

The event is held in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and supported by Dubai Culture. This year’s edition will span furniture, lighting, surfaces, textiles, home accessories, and limited-edition design from around the world.

“Through dedicated platforms like Downtown Design and Dubai Design Week, we nurture a rich and distinctly native design narrative that reflects the city’s ambitions. Most importantly, these stages give creatives from our region and global brands a vital and dynamic platform to exchange ideas and set new benchmarks for the industry," said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of d3.

Mette Degn-Christensen, Director of Downtown Design, said, “Every year, the fair grows in layers, continuing to bridge the worlds of the design industry and contemporary culture, and this year we have put together the Downtown Design 2025 fair experience as a human-centric place to discover, to evolve, and to connect."