Frankfurt School opens Executive Education Centre in Dubai Knowledge Park

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Frankfurt School of Finance & Management’s International Executive Education is opening a centre in October 2025 in Dubai Knowledge Park, the region's leading hub for lifelong learning.

With this new location, Frankfurt School is strengthening its global presence and creating a regional hub for knowledge exchange, innovation and leadership development, right in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic financial and economic centres.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group PJSC, said, “Embracing continuous learning is necessary to ensure future readiness among talent from all walks of life. Frankfurt School of Finance & Management’s International Executive Education Centre will play a key role in cultivating and nurturing the exceptional talent that calls Dubai its home, and we welcome its global expertise to our vibrant community. Dubai Knowledge Park will continue to work closely with such distinguished executive education leaders to foster innovation and empower talent, in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 Strategy (E33)."

Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, explains, “With our new Executive Education Centre in Dubai, we are creating a place for learning and leadership. As an international business university, we look beyond Germany and Europe to empower the brightest minds and encourage entrepreneurship. Dubai is one of the world’s fastest-growing economic centres, making it the perfect place for Frankfurt School to empower leaders, foster collaboration and shape the future of responsible management together.”