DEWA wins SEAL Business Sustainability Award 2025

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the ‘SEAL Business Sustainability Award’ 2025 in the category of ‘Pioneering Sustainability Services’, for its Sustainability and Innovation Centre.

The award recognises organisations for their sustainability and environmental achievements, as well as their leadership in implementing sustainable practices. It acknowledges the centre's influential global role in promoting efforts to accelerate the energy transition and achieve net zero. Furthermore, the award highlights the centre’s contributions to raising sustainability awareness within society and empowering the next generation of sustainability leaders.

“As a global incubator for renewable energy innovation, the Sustainability and Innovation Centre supports our efforts to make Dubai a global hub of green economy and sustainable development, achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. The centre empowers professionals and specialists, enhances their skills and knowledge, and strengthens their leadership capabilities, while also focusing on developing Emirati talent to actively contribute to shaping a sustainable future,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said, “To date, the centre has launched nine professional training courses, with more than 220 participants graduating with accredited certificates. The centre offers visitors the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations in clean and renewable energy, while engaging in pioneering interactive experiences.”

The organisers of the award praised the centre’s eco-friendly building design, highlighting its unique educational environment as it organises programmes and hosting activities throughout the year. These events include holding the first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference, the CleanTech Innovators exhibition, the CleanTech Hackathon, the CleanTech Youth Programme, in addition to professional certification programmes that the centre organises in collaboration with major local and international academic organisations and start-ups.