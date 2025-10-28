Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah issues Resolution on devices & tools of hunting birds, wild & marine animals

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah issued resolution No. (18) of 2025 on devices & tools of hunting birds, wild & marine animals in Ras Al Khaimah as a step reflecting the commitment to protecting the environment and wildlife, and conserving biodiversity.

The resolution is issued as part of regulating the hunting of birds, wild and marine animals, whereby the resolution stipulates the prohibition of manufacture, import, trade, sell, possess or use devices or tools assigned to attract birds or wild or marine animals.

The resolution seeks to reinforce the application of federal laws pertaining to environmental protection, prohibit the use of unauthorised hunting methods, due to the environmental disturbance, disruption of the natural balance, and threats to wild and marine species, and impose prescribed fines on violations.

The resolution reflects the emirate’s commitment to developing the environmental legislative framework and enforcing federal laws to preserve biodiversity and prevent practices that threaten ecological balance, thereby supporting the UAE’s environmental objectives for a safe and sustainable environment for future generations.

The Environment Protection & Development Authority shall be responsible for implementing the resolution and monitoring its enforcement in coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring full compliance with the provisions of the applicable laws and the protection of the local environment from unlawful practices.