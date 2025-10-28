SEC issues decision on settlement of unattested lease contracts

SHARJAH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.

The meeting reviewed a range of government topics aimed at supporting Sharjah’s comprehensive development across all sectors, and at enhancing the quality of life for families and individuals through programmes and initiatives that promote well-being and social stability.

The Council issued a decision regarding the settlement of unattested lease contracts in the Emirate of Sharjah. The decision stipulates that lease contracts not previously attested and concluded before the implementation of Law No. (5) of 2024 concerning the leasing of properties in Sharjah and its Executive Regulations shall be settled as follows:

1. Those required to attest lease contracts in accordance with the law in effect at the time of signing shall receive a 50% exemption from the attestation fees applicable to unattested and expired contracts before 19 September 2024.

2. Those attesting their contracts shall be exempted from the administrative fine related to non-attestation.

3. These exemptions shall be valid from 1 November 2025 to 31 December 2025, and will apply to all types of lease contracts (residential, commercial, industrial, and investment).

In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the food security system, support the agricultural sector, and encourage Emirati farmers, the Council approved the Hasaad Centre Project for collecting vegetables and fruits.

The centre aims to provide an integrated hub close to farmers to reduce their burdens and facilitate access to services. It will also enable the signing of contracts with retail chains and distributors, ensure packaging and labelling according to approved quality and food safety standards, and enhance satisfaction among both farmers and retailers through clear agreements on quantity, quality, and timing.

Additionally, the project will help reduce market risks for farmers through pre-agreed contracts and the implementation of annual agricultural planning.

The Council was briefed on preparations for Sharjah’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which aim to strengthen the spirit of unity and national pride while celebrating the UAE’s achievements and cultural heritage.

The celebrations, to be held across all cities and regions of the Emirate, will include a diverse array of artistic, theatrical, and folkloric performances, the establishment of heritage and cultural zones, and activities for families, youth, and talented individuals. The events will also feature the participation of small and medium national enterprises.