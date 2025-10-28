Humaid bin Rashid receives Abdulla Al Hamed

AJMAN, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid welcomed Abdulla Al Hamed and praised the efforts of the National Media Office in advancing the UAE’s media landscape and enhancing its presence both locally and internationally, in line with the wise leadership’s vision that places media at the heart of sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid said that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the nation continues to build a modern, influential media system founded on knowledge, innovation, and the promotion of human values that define its development model.

The meeting reviewed key initiatives aimed at empowering the media industry in the UAE, strengthening its contribution to the national economy, and shaping a forward-looking media model based on excellence and creativity.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid stated that “media is no longer merely a tool for conveying news, but a bridge connecting hearts, minds, and nations,” underscoring Ajman’s commitment to supporting national efforts to develop a media ecosystem that meets modern demands and fosters social awareness.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid added, “We believe in the importance of media as a partner in development and seek to create an enabling environment that inspires creativity and innovation, allowing it to continue its mission of showcasing the nation’s achievements and safeguarding its gains.”

The Ajman Ruler stressed that responsible media is a cornerstone of societal progress, stability, and prosperity. He called for nurturing a promising generation of Emirati media professionals equipped with skills, vision, and creativity to develop a competitive media model that reflects the UAE’s leadership and global standing.

Abdulla Al Hamed expressed his deep appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman for his continuous support of the media sector, commending his commitment to strengthening its role in driving comprehensive national development.

Al Hamed affirmed that the UAE’s media vision, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is centered on building an innovative and responsible media environment capable of keeping pace with global digital transformation, promoting awareness and knowledge, and reinforcing national identity, social empowerment, and the UAE’s reputation as a beacon of media excellence both regionally and internationally.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler's Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Digital Ajman, and Sheikh Dr Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler's Court.