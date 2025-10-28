Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chair and CEO of Cisco

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco, a global leader in information technology and network systems.

The meeting explored opportunities for collaboration in enhancing digital infrastructure, advancing smart transformation across key sectors, strengthening partnerships in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and developing specialised talent in advanced technologies.

Both sides also discussed ways to share expertise and enhance cooperation to support Abu Dhabi’s drive toward a knowledge-based economy powered by innovation and future technologies.

The meeting was also attended by Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.