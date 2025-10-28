Masdar awarded 1,400MW Najran, 600MW Jizan solar projects in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, announced today it has been awarded two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, with a combined capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW), under the sixth round of bidding in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).

The Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects, for the 1,400-megawatt (MW) Najran plant and the 600MW Ad Darb facility, will be developed on a build, own, and operate (BOO) basis, with a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

The Ad Darb plant, which will be located in Jizan Province, is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2027, with the Najran project, based in Najran Province, starting commercial operations in the first half of 2028.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "Masdar is proud to support Saudi Arabia to achieve its Vision 2030 renewable energy targets. Winning the Najran and Ad Darb projects marks a significant expansion of our Saudi portfolio, and is testament to our two decades of experience in developing and operating utility-scale renewable projects, and our strong track record in the region. We look forward to develop these projects and contribute to the Kingdom’s sustainable economic growth.”

Principal Buyer is the entity responsible for conducting predevelopment studies, tendering power generation projects, and signing Power Purchase Agreements with project developers. To date, the company has awarded a total capacity of 43.2 GW, with 12.3 GW being already connected to the grid.

Masdar has secured the largest capacity in the highly competitive SPPC bidding for three consecutive years, with other solar projects in development including the 1,100MW Al Henakiyah project, scheduled to begin commercial operations next year, and the 2,000MW Al Sadawi project, expected to start operation in 2027.

Established in 2006, Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, with a global portfolio capacity of over 51GW and a mandate to increase its portfolio to 100GW by 2030.

Masdar opened an office in Saudi Arabia in 2022 to support the nation’s clean energy objectives. Masdar’s operational portfolio in the Kingdom includes the 300 MW Jeddah Solar Power Plant and the 400 MW Dumat Al Jandal Wind Farm, Saudi Arabia’s first wind project and the largest in the Middle East.