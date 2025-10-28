Dubai Culture earns MIKE award

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has received the Middle East & North Africa Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) award during the 2025 edition of the awards.

Dubai Culture excelled across all MIKE evaluation criteria through its commitment to institutional excellence, the development of a knowledge-based cultural ecosystem, talent empowerment, and the creation of spaces that inspire collaboration.

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that receiving the MIKE award reflects the Authority’s commitment to embracing innovative practices as a core pillar of its strategy.

The MIKE award is recognised worldwide as one of the foremost distinctions in knowledge management and innovation, drawing strong competition from leading institutions and organisations across various sectors.