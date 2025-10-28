Hamad Al Sharqi receives guests of Fujairah International Mining Conference

FUJAIRAH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, emphasised the vital role of the mining sector in advancing economic development and diversifying national income sources.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad reaffirmed the UAE leadership’s vision of building a strong, sustainable economy, noting that the Emirate of Fujairah plays a pivotal role in the mining and quarrying industry due to its rich and diverse geological landscape, which enhances its attractiveness for investment.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Hamad received, at Al Rumaila Palace, Mohamed Ebrahim Hassan Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transportation Affairs; Adel Saqr Al-Sager, Director-General of the Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organisation (AIDMO), and the participating delegations attending the 10th Fujairah International Mining Conference.

The event is hosted by the emirate, organised by the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and AIDMO.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad welcomed the conference guests, a distinguished group of ministers, experts, decision-makers, and investors from around the world, and praised their role in sharing expertise and strengthening international cooperation to advance and sustain the mining sector.

He noted that the conference serves as a vital platform for discussing the challenges facing the mining and metals industries, as well as an opportunity to exchange knowledge and explore promising opportunities at both regional and global levels.

The conference guests expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi for the warm welcome and his continued support for initiatives and projects aimed at fostering global knowledge exchange and driving progress in the mining sector.