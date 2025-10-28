Cisco, G42 deepen US-UAE technology partnership to build secure AI infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Cisco, a networking and security company, and G42, the UAE-based artificial intelligence company, today announced a major expansion of their collaboration to advance secure AI infrastructure. This initiative is further evidence of Cisco’s long-term commitment to driving digital advances across the region, building secure, trusted and high-performance infrastructure for the AI era.

Cisco will power, connect, and secure a large-scale AI cluster deployed by G42 featuring AMD’s advanced MI350X GPUs. This deployment integrates Cisco’s full-stack, secure AI infrastructure, including compute, networking, security, storage, optics, as well as observability and analytics tools, delivering scalable performance and unified management for the region’s most advanced AI workloads.

Cisco will also act as the technology integrator within G42’s Regulated Technology Environment (RTE), a gold-standard compliance and security framework designed to ensure that advanced compute infrastructure operates with the highest levels of protection, transparency, and governance, preventing unauthorized access, transfer, or misuse of advanced compute systems.

The collaboration builds on joint efforts under the broader US–UAE AI Acceleration Partnership, a key program advancing bilateral technology goals, whose flagship projects include the 1GW Stargate UAE cluster undergoing construction in Abu Dhabi and the 5GW UAE-US AI technology campus that was announced during President Trump’s state visit to the UAE in May 2025.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, said, “This collaboration with Cisco represents the next phase of deepening trust and technological alignment between the US and UAE under the AI Acceleration Partnership. It reinforces our shared commitment to building high-performance, secure, sovereign and compliant AI infrastructure that enables global innovation while upholding the highest standards of governance.”

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco, said, “Cisco is proud to deepen our partnership with G42, powering the UAE’s next wave of AI innovation by delivering secure, trusted, high-performance infrastructure. This collaboration strengthens the US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership and underscores Cisco’s role in the UAE’s digital transformation journey. Together, we are building the foundation for a future driven by responsible and impactful innovation.”

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD, said, “AMD is proud to partner with Cisco and G42 to power the next generation of AI infrastructure in the UAE. Our AMD Instinct MI350X accelerators deliver the performance, efficiency, and scalability needed to advance secure, sovereign AI innovation. This initiative strengthens the UAE’s position as a global leader in innovative AI development and demonstrates how technology initiatives like the US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership can drive national digital ambitions."

According to Cisco’s latest AI research, 92% of organisations in the UAE plan to deploy AI agents, and 41% expect them to work alongside employees within a year. Yet only 25% have robust GPU capacity. It is a gap that this partnership aims to close by delivering scalable, secure AI infrastructure built for growth.

With AI rapidly becoming the main driver of innovation, Cisco’s engagement in digital transformation across the UAE has never been more vital. This collaboration represents another bold step in Cisco’s strategy - turning innovation into impact and accelerating the region's digital future.

Cisco uniquely delivers an end-to-end AI-ready data center solution, combining compute, networking, security, automation and optics. The deployment will leverage Cisco’s end-to-end AI-ready data center portfolio, featuring Cisco UCS 885A servers equipped with AMD MI350X GPUs for compute, high-speed Nexus 9K 800G switches for networking, the VAST AI Operating System hosted on UCS servers, Firepower 4200 next-generation firewalls for security, Nexus Dashboard and Intersight for network automation and compute management. In addition, it will feature the latest Cisco optics to enable the highest performing and most reliable networks, and Cisco Advanced Services for planning, design, and implementation.

The collaboration further strengthens G42’s network of trusted US technology partners contributing to the Regulated Technology Environment (RTE) framework, reinforcing a model grounded in transparency and accountability.

G42 and Cisco will work in close coordination with relevant US government agencies to obtain the necessary licenses and regulatory clearances for deployment, which is expected to advance in the coming months pending final approvals.