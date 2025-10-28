Abu Dhabi expands its presence in infrastructure projects from Singapore to Shanghai

SINGAPORE, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), said the success of the global promotional tour for the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit, spanning from Singapore to Shanghai in the People’s Republic of China.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit’s global tour, he said that choosing Singapore as the first stop reflects its status as a global model for smart urban development and modern city management. He emphasised the Centre’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and exchanging expertise with leading global companies in the fields of infrastructure, construction, and advanced technology.

He added that the Centre aims to expand its promotional campaigns for the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit next year across various international markets. Preparations are currently underway for new tours to be announced soon, as part of efforts to bolster Abu Dhabi’s presence in global markets specialising in infrastructure development.

Maysarah Eid noted that during the summit in Singapore, the participating delegation delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the investment opportunities available in the emirate.

He reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s readiness to welcome new investments and facilitate the entry of international companies into the local market, thereby supporting the emirate’s urban development plans and strategic projects.