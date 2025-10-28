Global mayors praise Dubai’s role in driving urban innovation at Asia-Pacific Cities Summit

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Participants in the Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum 2025, being held from 27th to 29th October at Expo City Dubai, highlighted the importance of the global event as a platform for sharing experiences and visions on the future of cities and sustainable development.

They commended Dubai’s rapid urban and economic growth and its leading role in promoting innovation and sustainability on the global stage.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) Kim Byung-min, Seoul Vice Mayor (Seoul Metropolitan Government), said that he was proud and grateful to represent his country at the Summit. “The world is undergoing rapid transformations, from digitalisation to climate change, and this forum brings city leaders together to discuss these emerging trends, which are of great significance,” he said.

Kim added that “Dubai is an inspiring city, known for its rapid economic development and leadership in global cultural trends, while Seoul has an exceptional record of economic, industrial, and democratic progress, creating a solid foundation for collaboration between the two cities.”

Sam Atul, Mayor of Lira City in Uganda, described the summit as an outstanding platform for communication and exchange among city leaders from around the world, praising Dubai’s rapid advancement in innovation and urban sustainability.

He pointed out that cooperation between Uganda and the UAE spans multiple sectors, including energy, noting that a UAE team is currently working on projects in Uganda’s oil sector following new resource discoveries expected to begin production in 2027.