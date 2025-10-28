Daman reaffirms commitment to women’s preventive health, lifelong wellbeing

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to women’s health and preventive care through a month-long series of awareness initiatives designed to educate, empower, and encourage early breast cancer detection.

Daman launched a series of community-driven initiatives to advance breast health awareness and cancer prevention. These included expert-led webinars and health talks addressing risk factors and lifestyle choices. Notably, the ‘All About Women’s Health’ webinar, provided evidence-based guidance on topics such as breast health, menopause, and iron deficiency.

Drawing on global statistics, the webinar highlighted that breast cancer development is influenced by a combination of gene mutations, hormonal factors, and other risks. While inherited gene mutations account for only around 10% of cases, the vast majority arise from spontaneous mutations.

The sessions also emphasised that approximately 99% of breast cancer cases occur in women, with only 0.5% to 1% affecting men. In addition, the webinar shed light on global data indicating that a new case of breast cancer is diagnosed every 15 seconds worldwide.

On-site screening events at client locations offered breast health services, including initial check-ups followed by clinical breast exams or mammograms. Women’s health was also spotlighted through its newsletter, reinforcing the importance of early detection and long-term wellbeing.

Daman also collaborated with leading healthcare providers and organisations, including the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), to support their Breast Cancer awareness campaign this year. This partnership enabled the delivery of free screenings, expert consultations, and community engagement opportunities, reinforcing a shared goal of empowering women with greater understanding of their health.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said, “At Daman, we remain committed to advancing the culture of prevention and public health through initiatives that empower individuals with knowledge and access to quality care. By combining medical expertise with community engagement, we aim to make preventive healthcare an integral part of everyday life across the UAE.”

He added, “While these efforts were activated during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we emphasise that the importance of early detection and preventive care must continue year-round—beyond October—as part of a sustained public health commitment. Our ongoing programmes reflect our dedication to supporting national health objectives and promoting healthier, happier and more informed communities.”

Daman’s initiatives also highlighted the critical role that lifestyle plays in preventing cancer. According to global research by World Health Organisation (WHO), 30-50% of all cancer cases are preventable by adopting health habits. Maintaining a healthy body weight, eating a balanced diet, avoiding tobacco use, and regular physical activity of at least 150 minutes a week has been shown to lower the likelihood of several cancers including breast, oesophagus, colorectal, endometrial and kidney.

Through access to the largest healthcare network in the UAE, Daman provides its members with coverage for cancer preventive screenings such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), mammograms, and Breast Computer-Aided Detection (CAD), according to each member’s ‘Schedule of Benefits’.

As part of its Health Insurance Literacy campaign “Ensure You Know,” Daman also worked to educate the public, highlighting the importance of choosing a health insurance plan that covers essential preventive services such as mammograms and other screenings to support early detection and long-term health.

Daman remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting early detection and holistic well-being through its corporate wellness programmes, education campaigns, and community partnerships. By embedding prevention within its long-term strategy and outreach, Daman continues to strengthen its position as a trusted health partner, empowering women and families across the UAE to take proactive steps towards a healthier and more resilient future.