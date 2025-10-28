Mohammed Al Sharqi attends opening of Fujairah International Mining Conference

FUJAIRAH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the vital role of the mining sector in supporting sustainable growth and strengthening the local economy of the Emirate of Fujairah, as well as enhancing its global competitiveness and leadership in this key industry.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad attended the opening of the 10th Fujairah International Mining Conference, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

The event was organised by the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Arab Organisation for Industrial Development, Standardisation, and Mining.

The conference was attended by several Sheikhs.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the directives of the Ruler of Fujairah to develop the emirate’s mining sector and manage its natural resources by applying sustainability and innovation standards across the mining industries, in alignment with the UAE’s vision and strategy for sustainable economic growth.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad honoured the winners of the Fujairah Global Award for Best Sustainable Mining Practices in its six categories, recognising outstanding projects and initiatives that have contributed to the advancement of the mining sector and supported efforts toward sustainability and innovation.

In his opening remarks, Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Chairman of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, stated that the conference’s tenth edition marks a milestone in its journey. Over the past decade, it has evolved into a global platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and shaping the future of sustainable mining.

The conference brings together representatives from 57 countries, featuring 61 speakers and experts, 13 sponsors, and eight specialised workshops, with the participation of 1,600 attendees.