ENEC, Presight co-develop ENECIQ AI platform to boost efficiency, knowledge sharing

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Presight have co-developed ENECIQ, an independent agentic AI platform designed to drive faster insights, decision-making, and knowledge sharing at ENEC.

ENECIQ marks a significant step in ENEC’s ongoing digital transformation journey, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance efficiencies across its corporate and support functions. This new platform is designed to securely integrate AI across ENEC’s internal corporate systems to assist employees at all levels, from engineers and analysts to administrative teams, by providing intelligent, context-aware support.

The platform will draw on ENEC-specific knowledge bases to enable employees to generate tailored insights, automate time-intensive tasks, and ensure faster, data-driven outcomes. Applications include summarising technical reports from ENEC’s document management system, extracting insights from project KPIs and risk assessments, and offering staff rapid access to information and procedures. By integrating AI into everyday workflows, ENECIQ will enable staff to save more time for innovation and problem-solving.

ENECIQ is being developed within ENEC to secure cloud environment, and remains entirely separate from its nuclear reactor operations systems, ensuring compliance with the highest local and international standards of data governance and security.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “At ENEC, we continue to integrate cutting-edge technologies as part of our ongoing journey to elevate our standards of excellence. The collaboration with Presight and the development of ENECIQ will help our teams with securing AI capabilities tailored to our organisation’s unique needs. Our continued focus on excellence puts us at the forefront of the nuclear industry globally, and this is a welcome step forward in driving efficiencies at every level.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “ENECIQ sets a benchmark in innovation for sovereign agentic AI deployment within critical national infrastructure, representing one of the most advanced corporate-wide implementations. This platform integrates secure AI across a highly complex operational and data environment, where precision, reliability, and data integrity are non-negotiable. Delivering AI at this scale, within such a mission-critical institution, demands not only cutting-edge technology but also deep domain expertise and rigorous governance. ENECIQ showcases the transformative potential of sovereign AI in the energy sector, enhancing operational resilience, accelerating decision-making, and unlocking new efficiencies that support the UAE’s long-term energy and AI ambitions.”

By embedding AI directly into its operations, ENEC is fostering greater knowledge sharing and automation. ENECIQ also creates a platform for ongoing innovation, empowering employees to explore new AI-driven applications across the organisation.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to be a regional hub for secure and sovereign AI capabilities. ENEC plays a crucial role in powering the UAE’s future with safe, reliable, and sustainable nuclear energy. Nuclear power’s stable, low-carbon electricity generation is key to supporting AI infrastructure and data centres critical to the nation’s digital economy.