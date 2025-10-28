Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 unveils action-packed calendar

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is all set to renew Dubai's quest to be counted among the world's most active cities as it gets underway on 1st November 2025.

Exuding a universally appealing vibe with its ‘Find Your Challenge’ theme, DFC 2025 invites everyone, residents and visitors alike, to commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days, in the process transforming the city through a vibrant, month-long celebration of fitness, wellness, and community.

Running until Sunday, 30th November, the upcoming edition of the city-wide active lifestyle initiative promises an unparalleled calendar of free fitness experiences designed for all ages and abilities. From four flagship mass-participation events and three buzzing Fitness Villages, to over 25 community hubs and thousands of classes citywide, DFC 2025 promises to make physical activity inspiring, accessible, and unforgettable.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Dubai Fitness Challenge with a simple, yet inspiring promise – 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days. Today, it has evolved into a citywide movement that has transformed how Dubai views physical activity.”

Hareb noted, “We measure success not only by the number of participants, but by the number of lives transformed – families who started walking together, employers who introduced wellness programmes in their workplaces, and neighbourhoods that have become more active and vibrant. This kind of behavioural change is vital because public health is a long journey, and the Challenge is the catalyst that turns intention into a daily habit.

“Beyond the numbers, the Challenge has placed Dubai on the global map as a city that turns vision into action. It embodies inclusivity through a wide range of activities and programmes designed for men, women, children and seniors alike, complemented by digital platforms that allow everyone to take part, wherever they are. This diversity and accessibility are what drive lasting cultural change. Our goal is for Dubai to remain a global home for sport and active living – ensuring the highest quality of life for every member of the community, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live, work and thrive.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added, “The ‘Find Your Challenge’ theme perfectly captures what DFC is all about – inviting everyone to discover activities that suit their interests and abilities. In the UAE's ‘Year of Community’, this month-long celebration brings people together through movement, creating shared experiences that strengthen connections and inspire lasting healthy habits across our city. Dubai Fitness Challenge embodies our collective vision of making Dubai the most active, connected, and best city to visit, live and work in. Through strong partnerships, innovative programming, and the energy of our community, we’re building a healthier, more vibrant future for all.”

The key highlights unfolding across the city during DFC 2025 are listed below:

Four flagship events

Dubai Ride presented by DP World — 2 November

Kicking off DFC 2025 in spectacular style, thousands of cyclists will converge on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, 2 November, at 6:15 am, for the start of the sixth edition of Dubai Ride.

Participants can choose a challenge they are comfortable with, taking either the family-friendly 4-km route winding through Downtown Dubai, or the exhilarating 12-km course alongside the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa.

For experienced riders seeking an adrenaline rush, Dubai Ride Speed Laps returns from 5:00–6:00 am, offering advanced cyclists the rare opportunity to ride at pace on the 12-km route with a minimum average speed of 30km/h.

With dedicated access points for People of Determination – including support for hand cycles, tandem bikes, and adapted bicycles – Dubai Ride embodies the inclusive spirit that makes DFC unique. Registered participants can collect their bibs from the Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park from 29th October until 1st November.

Since its inaugural edition, Dubai Ride has recorded an impressive 85% increase in participation, with 37,130 cyclists turning up last year to experience the thrill of riding through a car-free Dubai. Register now at www.dubairide.com and be part of this unforgettable journey.

Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA — 8 and 9 November

Due to overwhelming demand, Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP) returns bigger and better than ever, with the event now spanning two full days at the breathtaking Hatta Dam. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, the third edition offers the perfect blend of fitness, adventure, and natural vistas.

Whether you're a first-time paddler or a seasoned pro, there's something for everyone. Book your free Dubai SUP session, enjoy complimentary kayaking experiences on a first-come, first-served basis (single kayaks for ages 17 and over, doubles for families), and unwind with sunset yoga sessions guided by professional instructors right on the water’s edge.

Running from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm each day, Dubai SUP provides all necessary equipment – boards, paddles, and life jackets – along with expert-led training and adaptive activities for People of Determination. Free shuttle services will run from One Central free parking lot near Dubai World Trade Centre, making it easy for participants to reach Hatta and turn the event into a full weekend getaway.

With 2,330 participants last year, the expanded two-day format allows for even more people to experience the tranquillity and thrill of paddleboarding in one of Dubai's most picturesque natural settings. Register at http://dubaistanduppaddle.ae/.

Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai — 23 November

One of the crown jewels of DFC returns for its seventh edition, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into the world's largest free community fun run. Starting at 6:30 am, Dubai Run invites runners of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels to take over the city's most iconic road and celebrate the power of collective movement.

Participants can choose the distance they feel most comfortable with. The challenging 10-km route finishing at the DIFC Gate Building is for experienced runners. The relaxed 5-km Downtown route is perfect for families and casual joggers, and concludes near Dubai Mall on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. With dedicated start zones and volunteer support for People of Determination, Dubai Run ensures no one is left behind.

Last year, a record-breaking 278,000 participants made history, cementing Dubai Run's status as a global phenomenon. With participation growing 297% since its inaugural edition, this year promises to be the biggest yet. Register now at www.dubairun.com and be part of the most uplifting morning of the year.

Dubai Yoga — 30 November

For the first time in DFC history, the Challenge concludes with a powerful new flagship event: Dubai Yoga. As the sun sets over Zabeel Park on the final day, thousands of yoga enthusiasts will gather for a mass yoga session, making for one of the largest yoga events in the region.

This transformative experience symbolises DFC's evolution beyond physical fitness into holistic wellness, highlighting the importance of mindfulness, balance, and mental wellbeing. With dedicated areas for families and ladies, Dubai Yoga offers a unifying, community-led moment that brings participants together to close the Challenge collectively.

This event encompasses more than yoga – it's a celebration of the journey each person took, the healthy habits they ascribed to, and the city that moved in unison with them. Register now at DubaiYoga.ae and help create history.

Three free fitness villages

DP World 30×30 Fitness Village Kite Beach (1–30 November)

DP World 30×30 Fitness Village Kite Beach returns as Dubai's largest free sports village, offering the most comprehensive fitness experience of the month. With activities for every ability and interest – from beach soccer, basketball, cricket, and beach volleyball, to padel tennis, obstacle courses, boxing and yoga – it's the ultimate place to discover new ways to move and build lasting fitness habits.

Open Monday to Friday, from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and weekends, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, the village features bookable courts, multiple active zones, including HIIT, Obstacle Course Race and Beach Warrior, a packed programme of classes, hydration stations and an aquapark (fee required). Free entry is available with onsite registration, while court bookings can be made in advance.

Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park (1–30 November)

Centrally located at Zabeel Park Gate 2, this vibrant community hub serves as the heartbeat of DFC's running and cycling scene. Open Monday to Friday, from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and weekends, from 12:00 to 11:00 pm, the Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park is home to a main stage with live classes, active zones – including Spin Zone, Kids Fitness Zone, and Boxing, which is new for 2025 – along with bookable courts, including basketball, cricket and padel tennis.

Beyond the daily programming, Zabeel Park serves as the official bib collection point for Dubai Ride (29 October – 1 November) and Dubai Run (3 November – 22 November), making it an essential stop for all participants.

Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Al Warqa'a Park (1–30 November)

Perfect for families and outdoor enthusiasts, Al Warqa'a Park Fitness Village offers a complete fitness experience centred around its beautiful 2.8-km running and cycling track.

Featuring a new gym for 2025, dedicated zones for kids and ladies-only sessions, bike rentals, and bookable courts for padel tennis, volleyball, football, and basketball, this Fitness Village provides the ideal setting to enjoy fresh air, nature, and physical activity. Open daily from 4:00 – 11:00 p.m., Al Warqa'a Park makes fitness accessible and fun for the whole family.

Community Hubs: Fitness in every neighbourhood

Bringing DFC directly to your doorstep, over 25 Community Fitness Hubs will activate across neighbourhoods in Dubai throughout November, offering free daily workouts, specialised classes, and unique experiences that make fitness accessible to everyone, everywhere. From skateboarding sessions and rooftop yoga to community runs and strength training, these hubs ensure that no matter where you live in Dubai, your challenge is just around the corner. For more information on locations, dates, times and activities available, please visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

The Fitness Hubs for 2025 include:

• The X-Park Dubai x WELLFIT 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The DMCC (JLT) 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The AES SB Skate Park 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The Bluewaters 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The D3 Mercedes-Benz 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The JA Hatta Fort Hotel 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The Danube Sports World 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The Dubai Police Athletic Caravan 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The Hatta Wadi Hub 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The Zabeel Ladies Club 30×30 Fitness Hub

• Global Village 30×30 Fitness Hub

• Golf for Good Fitness Hub

• Gymnation Al Quoz 30×30 Fitness Hub

• Gymnation Bur Dubai 30×30 Fitness Hub

• Gymnation Mirdif 30×30 Fitness Hub

• Gymnation Motor City 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The Beach JBR x Squatwolf 30×30 Fitness Hub

• Ripe Market 30×30 Fitness Hub

• Town Square 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The Sevens Stadium 30×30 Fitness Hub

• The Tilal Al Ghaf 30×30 Fitness Hub

• Gate Avenue 30x30 Fitness Hub

• Wasl Green Park 30x30 Fitness Hub

• Wasl Village 30x30 Fitness Hub

• Wasl 1 30x30 Fitness Hub

• Dubai Festival City Mall 30x30 Fitness Hub

• Nad Al Sheba Mall 30x30 Fitness Hub

• Palm Jumeirah Mall 30x30 Fitness Hub

• Palm West Beach 30x30 Fitness Hub

World-class sporting events align with DFC

DFC 2025 will also be playing host to several prestigious international sporting events, further cementing Dubai's reputation as a global hub for sport and wellness. Highlights of the month include:

Dubai Premier Padel P1 (9–16 November): The world's top padel players descend on Hamdan Sports Complex for a week of elite competition, with a prize pool of AED2 million. Watch stars like Juan Lebrón, Ale Galán, Arturo Coello, and Agustín Tapia battle it out in one of the season's most prestigious tournaments.

Dubai T100 Triathlon (13–16 November): The Dubai T100 Triathlon returns from 13-16 November, bringing four days of world-class multi-sport racing and community participation to the city. As part of the global T100 Triathlon World Tour, the event combines world-class professional racing with a wide range of participatory formats designed for all levels – from the full 100-km triathlon to shorter sprint distances, team relays, and youth events.

DP World Tour Championship (13–16 November): The climactic finale of the DP World Tour season returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates, bringing together the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings – including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and other leading names – for golf's ultimate showdown.

Emirates Dubai 7s (28–30 November): From 28-30 November, join thousands of fans at The Sevens Stadium for three days of world-class rugby, thrilling entertainment, and non-stop festival vibes. Witness top international teams battle it out in the HSBC SVNS Series, alongside the best amateur rugby, netball, cricket, and fitness competitions.

EuroLeague Basketball at Coca-Cola Arena: Elite European basketball comes to Dubai as Dubai Basketball face top international clubs, including Partizan Mozzart BET, SC Derby, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade, Zalgiris Kaunas, and Paris Basketball throughout November.

External events, classes, and activations galore

Beyond DFC's own programming, November will see an incredible array of external fitness events taking place across the city. From extreme challenges to family-friendly runs, there's something for every fitness level and interest:

Adventure & Obstacle Racing: Push your limits with Spartan Wadi Hub Hatta 2025 (1 November) and Tough Mudder Hatta 2025 (2 November), two of the world's most demanding obstacle course races set against the stunning backdrop of Hatta's mountains. For families, Tough Mudder and Du Mini Mudder offers a junior version of the challenge. The Arabian Warrior (15 November) brings military-style obstacle racing to Dubai, while Aura Tri-in-the-Sky (15 November) offers a unique triathlon challenge at the world's highest infinity pool.

Running events for all: Whether you're chasing a personal best or enjoying a casual jog, the month's running calendar has it all. The Plus500 City Half Marathon Dubai 2025 (16 November) offers scenic routes through Downtown Dubai, while the Mushrif Park Half Marathon (1 November) features 10-km, 5-km, and 3-km options in a natural park setting.

She Runs (formerly Dubai Women's Run) celebrates female empowerment on 9 November, while the Men's Run 2025 (23 November) and Public Prosecution Run 2025 (15 November) bring communities together. Don't miss the Nakheel Palm Run (9 November), Cigna Run and Fitness (9 November), Spinneys Family Run (8 November), The Music Run (15 November), and the festive SKECHERS UAE National Day Run (30 November) offering 21-km, 10-km, 5-km, and 3-km routes. The Emirates NBD Unity Run (16 November) promotes inclusivity with 3-km, 5-km, and 10-km options, while the SKECHERS Performance Night Run Race 2 (19 November) adds an after-dark twist.

The Emirates Villages Run Series: Race 6 - Dubai (29 November) and Dubai Airshow 2025 Runway Run (16 November) provide unique settings for runners to explore.

Cycling and mountain biking: Cyclists can tackle the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Ride 3 (23 November) and test their skills at the UAE MTB Challenge (29 November). For families and leisure riders, multiple community cycling events ensure everyone can participate.

Multi-Sport and endurance challenges: Test your all-around fitness with the Turf Games Dubai City Series 2025 (21-22 November), bringing functional fitness competition to the city, while Chase The Wind Rollerskating (15 November) offers a unique wheeled challenge. Water sports enthusiasts can participate in the FLITE Dubai International E Foil Race 2025 (23-24 November), showcasing cutting-edge aquatic technology.

Unique and community events: Experience adventure on foot with The Hatta Sign Hike (8 November), compete in the Dubai Dodgeball Challenge (15 November), or showcase your skills in the C1 Championship (8 November). The Level Up Sports Tech Innovation Expo (27-29 November) brings together the latest in fitness technology, wearables, and wellness innovation.

Golf for all: Throughout November, the Golf is Good programme will offer free play, tuition, and competitions at venues across the city, including Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Emirates Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and more. From group beginner classes to fitness-focused sessions, golf becomes accessible to everyone during DFC.

The Emirates Golf Federation will also host complimentary Golf in Schools sessions for ages 6-16 on 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, and 18 November, with free lessons also available at the DP World Tour Championship from 13-16 November.

This extensive calendar ensures that every day of November offers something new to explore, try, and conquer – making it easier than ever for one and all to ‘Find Your Challenge’ and achieve your 30×30 goals. Remember, the crux of Dubai Fitness Challenge is committing to 30 minutes of activity for 30 consecutive days.

Whether it’s opting for high-intensity workouts, gentle yoga sessions, family walks, or cycling adventures, consistency is key. Completing the personal 30×30 journey isn't just about physical fitness – it's about building lasting habits, proving capabilities, and joining thousands of others across Dubai in a shared commitment to health and wellbeing. Every day of participation counts toward transforming individual lifestyles and inspiring others.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with the support of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The initiative is further strengthened by Association Partners including Sun and Sand Sports, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Decathlon, Emirates NBD, e&, MIRA Developments, Huawei, talabat, The Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic, WHOOP, Shamal – Kite Beach and Hatta Kayak; alongside Official Partners Emirates Airline and Emarat; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, KHDA, Dubai Police, Ministry of Education, the Event Security Committee, and Dubai Health Authority (DHA).