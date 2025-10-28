MBRSG organises 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) is hosting the Second Arab Forum on Public Administration as part of its efforts to support institutional development across the Arab world, under the theme ‘Public Administration in the Age of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence’.

The event, organised in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), will be held from 28th to 29th October 2025 at the Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The Forum aims to examine global trends and best practices in the digital transformation of public administration, explore new frameworks to enhance the quality and sustainability of government services and strengthen regional cooperation to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions and achieve cross-sectoral integration in support of sustainable development pathways in the region.

Additionally, the Forum will address the role of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in improving public service delivery and enhancing accountability and administrative efficiency. It will discuss the ethical, legal, and social dimensions of AI use in public administration, while identifying strategies for building digital capacities and developing infrastructure in the public sector.

Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said the UAE leadership believes that adapting to a rapidly changing world is the key to success and the essence of government transformation, as embodied in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who said, “Survival does not belong to the strongest, but to those best able to adjust to new realities.”

She added that the Arab Forum on Public Administration serves as a platform that brings together decision-makers and experts to discuss a vital issue at the heart of every government in the world: enhancing public service delivery through digital transformation.

Al Roumi said that in the era of AI, big data, cloud computing and machine learning, digital transformation is redefining the concept of government and creating a new paradigm of productivity and innovation. She explained that while the first generation of digital transformation focused on efficiency, digitising procedures, automating processes and reducing service completion times, the new generation is fundamentally different, focusing on agentic AI, predictive data and proactive services.

She highlighted that while Arab countries have made significant progress in developing their digital strategies, only 10 have surpassed the global average in the UN e-Government Development Index. She stressed that the main challenge today lies not in strategy development but in implementation, and in ensuring readiness for an era where technology advances faster than institutions.

She pointed to three key questions that redefine the role of government in the age of artificial intelligence: governments’ ability to design experiences that match the private sector and meet the expectations of new generations; their capacity to attract and develop talent capable of leading the new digital revolution; and their ability to move with speed and agility without compromising public values.

She concluded that the new digital transformation is not an end in itself, but the beginning of a comprehensive government transformation that redefines the purpose of public administration and provides answers to the major questions shaping the future of government.

Dr. Younes Abouyoub, Chief, Governance and State-Building at ESCWA, noted that the strength of modern governments is no longer measured solely by infrastructure, but by their digital capabilities, with AI technologies becoming central to effective public administration. He stressed that their true value lies in enabling governments to anticipate the future and take proactive decisions, adding that the aim is not merely technological advancement, but the creation of governments that are more humane, just, and transparent.

Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said, “Technological transformations impose a new mindset that redefines efficiency and transparency in public administration. The Forum is an intellectual platform for exchanging experiences and shaping visions that support the readiness of Arab governments, while reflecting the UAE’s leadership as a global hub for knowledge and innovative policies.”

Organised by the School’s Centre for Future of Government, the Forum brings together senior officials, decision-makers, experts and academics in public administration, alongside representatives of international organisations, the private sector, and civil society. The objective is to anticipate the future of public administration in the Arab world and to explore how advanced artificial intelligence can be leveraged to create more efficient, innovative, and transparent governments.

The Forum will also witness the launch of a regional report, in partnership with Google.org, on AI governance in the Arab region, addressing the start-ups ecosystem in this sector and the associated regulatory and economic challenges. The Forum’s agenda features sessions that discuss the opportunities for digital transformation and innovation in the public sector and leveraging big data, smart city experiences, user experience in government services, ethical frameworks for digital governance, building leadership capacities and fostering digital equity.

The Forum comes in response to the accelerating pace of global digital transformations and the challenges it poses, such as digital divides, data protection, and the need for institutional and cultural transformation. This shift is necessary to move beyond traditional models towards more agile and sustainable systems. Digital transformation and AI serve as key levers to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of public administration.

The Forum contributes to shaping a regional dialogue on the future of public administration in the Arab world, producing practical recommendations for adopting innovative policies driven by digital transformation and ethical governance while promoting knowledge exchange among participants, focusing on the development of citizen-centred services. The Forum will issue a final report outlining key outcomes and recommendations for decision-makers.

Hosting this Forum reflects the MBRSG’s commitment to serving as a knowledge partner in shaping public policy and developing future leaders. It also reinforces the UAE’s status as a global centre for future foresight and building more efficient and sustainable Arab governments.

