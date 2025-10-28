Mansoor bin Mohammed meets President of Chinese Olympic Committee

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, today met with Gao Zhidan, President of the Chinese Olympic Committee and Director-General of the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China (Minister of Sports), to discuss ways to enhance Olympic and sports cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides discussed key topics and recent developments on the continental and international sporting scene, including the 3rd Asian Youth Games currently taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain until 31st October.

They also reviewed the strong performances of both nations’ delegations in the medal standings, with China leading the table and the UAE ranking first among Arab countries and sixth overall, its best result in the event’s history, with more medals still possible before the Games conclude.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed discussed opportunities for sports investment between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the fields of sports technology and artificial intelligence. He also explored the possibility of organising joint training camps for athletes across various sports.

The two parties also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation through partnerships and the exchange of experiences and expertise, in light of the remarkable progress witnessed in the sports sectors of both the UAE and China as well as their advanced sports infrastructure and facilities in various disciplines.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor commended the strong coordination between the two countries, particularly in the sports sector and areas related to the Olympic movement. He also noted that the People’s Republic of China ranks among the world’s top ten nations in terms of total medals won throughout the history of the Olympic Games.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Executive Office of the UAE National Olympic Committee, along with several members of the NOC Board of Directors.