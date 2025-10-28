Aldar delivers 30% net profit growth to AED6 billion in first nine months of 2025

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Aldar reported a 43 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in nine-month net profit before tax to AED6.8 billion, while net profit after tax rose 30 percent YoY to AED6.0 billion, driven by broad-based growth across its core business platforms. Earnings per share for the period stood at AED0.64.

The group recorded strong development sales of AED28.5 billion during the nine-month period, up 19 percent YoY, including AED26.5 billion in sales within the UAE.

The group recorded quarterly UAE sales of AED9.1 billion in Q3 2025 driven by high demand for existing inventory and three new UAE launches: Fahid Beach Terraces, Rise by Athlon, and Al Deem Townhomes.

The group witnessed sustained appeal among international buyers, with UAE sales to overseas and expat resident customers reaching AED20.4 billion in the first nine months of 2025, 77% of total UAE sales.

Development revenue backlog rose to an all-time high of AED66.5 billion, including AED57.3 billion in the UAE, driving revenue recognition over the next two to three years.

Aldar Investment’s nine-month adjusted EBITDA rose 17% YoY to AED2.3 billion driven by high occupancy levels, rising rental rates, and uplift from recent strategic acquisitions, with assets under management at AED47 billion.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, said, “Aldar’s exceptional performance in the first nine months of the year reflects the strength of the UAE’s economic momentum and the scalability of our diversified business model.

“As the UAE solidifies its position as a global hub for investment, innovation, and talent, Aldar continues to respond to the country’s thriving demand for high-quality real estate with an unprecedented level of activity across the Group. Our development revenue backlog has reached a record AED66.5 billion, underscoring the depth of demand for our residential communities, while our AED17.6 billion develop-to-hold pipeline reflects the scale and breadth of our long-term investment strategy. Together, these platforms reflect Aldar’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s sustainable urban and economic growth.”

He added, "With Aldar’s clear strategic vision, capabilities to deliver on our development pipeline and expanded investment portfolio, we continue to capitalise on positive macroeconomic trends and serve as a conduit for the UAE’s ongoing transformation.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, added, “Aldar delivered a record net profit of AED6.0 billion for the first nine months of 2025, up 30% year-on-year as the strategic investments made across the business in recent years continue to translate into excellent financial performance.

He noted, "Aldar’s development business achieved a fresh quarterly UAE sales record of AED9.1 billion in Q3 2025, supported by strong domestic sales and the continued growth of overseas buyers drawn by the UAE’s position as one of the world’s safest and most attractive investment destinations. The investment properties portfolio continued to expand through rising occupancy, rental uplifts, and value-accretive acquisitions and we are preparing to further satisfy demand across asset classes with a develop-to-hold pipeline that expanded by AED3.8 billion during the third quarter."