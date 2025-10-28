Dubai International Baja to take place in November

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai International Baja, organised by the Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO), will held from 20th to 23rd November.

The event, which serves as the finale of both the FIA World Baja Cup for cars and the FIM Baja World Cup for bikes and quads, marks the conclusion of the Middle Eastern motorsports season. Over the years, the Dubai International Baja has developed an enviable reputation among fans and competitors as one of the toughest and most beautiful events on the international off-road calendar. Less than two weeks out from the close of registration, anticipation is mounting for the climax of the international off-road motorsports season.

This year’s Dubai International Baja is the ninth edition in its current Baja format, 46 years after it began as the Dubai Rally in 1979. As one of the UAE’s and the region’s oldest and most established motorsport events, the Baja is renowned for its diverse terrain and the unique challenges it offers to competitors from around the world.

Setting off from the event’s now familiar and popular base in Dubai Festival City, the competitors will explore the exotic natural beauty of Hatta in the Hajar Mountains in the Prologue, followed by two days in the unique desert dunes of Al Qudra.

The Baja is supported through strategic collaboration with Dubai Government and its entities, including the Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality, as well as the event’s Official Automotive Partner Al-Futtaim Toyota.

Registration for the Dubai International Baja will close on 6 November, after which the list of contenders aiming to follow the footsteps of the 2024 champions Nasser Al Attiyah (cars), Konrad Dabrowski (motorcycles) and Abdulaziz Ahli (quads) will be announced.

Khalid Ben Sulayem, President and Board Member of the EMSO, stated, “The Dubai International Baja has firmly established itself as the final round of the Bajas World Cup calendar, and it’s a pleasure to welcome the season finale back to the UAE once again. Each year, we have seen the event grow in stature, drawing an ever-stronger field of elite competitors from across the region and the world. We look forward to celebrating the crowning of the new 2025 champions here in Dubai.”

He further said, “We extend our sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continued and invaluable support. His vision and patronage have been instrumental in cementing the Dubai International Baja’s reputation as one of the premier events on the global motorsport calendar, while also reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for international sport.

“Our ongoing partnership with the Dubai Government, together with the FIA and FIM, reflects our shared commitment to excellence — ensuring a world-class event that delivers both safety and spectacle. Returning once more to Dubai Festival City, this year’s edition repeats last year’s hugely popular Prologue in Hatta, offering competitors a distinctive and challenging terrain and spectators a beautiful backdrop to the event.

This addition showcases a side of Dubai that is both stunning and unique, providing a fresh experience for drivers and fans alike. With this combination of innovation and tradition, we anticipate a truly unforgettable 2025 Dubai International Baja.”