Latifa bint Mohammed delivers keynote address at Emirati Media Forum 2025

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club organised the 10th edition of the Emirati Media Forum (EMF) at the Museum of the Future.

During the event, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), delivered a keynote address titled ‘Our True Story…Our Message to the World’.

The one-day event brought together leading Emirati media figures, writers, editors-in-chief, content creators, and industry pioneers to discuss the future of the UAE’s media and its role in shaping national stories.

During her keynote address, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said that the true strength of media lies not merely in its ability to deliver news, but in its power to craft stories that reveal the human experience and reflect the values on which the UAE was built.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said, “We take great pride in everything our nation has accomplished, guided by the vision and determined efforts of our leadership. Yet one of our greatest challenges today is communicating with the world through an inspiring, authentic and impactful narrative. How do we tell our story in a way that truly reflects who we are?”

She emphasised that powerful storytelling is measured by resonance and how it moves hearts and shapes minds. “True achievements are not measured in numbers or headlines, but in the ideas that ignite change and the stories that inspire humanity. The media’s greatest role is to nurture these stories that plant hope, change perspectives, and chart the path to the future.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa underlined that the UAE’s story is one of unity, innovation and compassion — a story that must be told with honesty and courage. “Media is more than a messenger; it is the voice of our identity and a reflection of our values. It carries the responsibility of sharing our story with the world, guided by integrity and open to diverse cultures and ideas.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa noted that Dubai’s name has become synonymous with ambition and possibility, and that such global recognition brings with it a responsibility to present human-centred stories that go beyond stereotypes and highlight shared values.

Reflecting on the legacy of Arab civilisation, H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted the profound contributions of Arab thinkers, scientists and artists throughout history, emphasising the media’s role in rekindling cultural pride and advancing understanding between nations.

“Our region has always been a cradle of knowledge and creativity. The media has a vital role in reminding the world of these contributions, safeguarding our cultural identity and building bridges of dialogue between people,” she said.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also cautioned against the spread of misinformation and narratives that distort reality, calling on media professionals to safeguard truth and uphold integrity. “Preserving our identity and values is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our response must be to create and share our own stories, rooted in who we are, and in the positive impact we continue to make on the world.”

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club, delivered the opening remarks at the event, highlighting that, under the guidance and support of the UAE’s leadership, the Emirati Media Forum has evolved into a leading platform for dialogue on advancing national media towards new frontiers of excellence.

She said that since the Forum was launched a decade ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has consistently affirmed that Emirati media must serve as the nation’s voice and an active partner in its development.

Al Marri noted that the Forum coincides with the lead-up to the ‘National Month’, which brings together important national occasions that celebrate the UAE’s story. She reaffirmed that Emirati media will remain a vital partner in narrating this journey and contributing to the nation’s continued progress.

Al Marri also highlighted the impact of the ‘Zayed & Rashid’ campaign, which returns for its second year under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, from 3rd November to 2nd December 2025, the campaign is a powerful expression of the UAE community’s enduring appreciation for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, two leaders central to the UAE’s formation and development, she said.

Al Marri stressed that when media institutions unite behind national initiatives, they demonstrate the UAE media sector’s genuine commitment to its noble mission — fostering a strong sense of national identity and pride, and effectively showcasing the country’s achievements and progress.

In her closing remarks, she called on media leaders and professionals to continue working together to drive development and innovation, invest in emerging talent and digital tools, and build an influential media narrative that showcases the UAE’s unique cultural, developmental and humanitarian model to the world.

Through a series of panel discussions, the Forum explored emerging media domains showing strong global growth, including film production and gaming. A dedicated session examined how the UAE can strengthen its presence in these sectors, identifying the enablers required to support future media ambitions and contribute to Dubai’s goal of becoming a global capital of the creative economy.

The programme also featured an open dialogue session with leading media figures and thought leaders, providing insight into the future of the media sector in the UAE. Another discussion focused on the regulatory landscape for media, addressing the frameworks needed to build a strong, competitive sector grounded in responsible freedom and professional integrity.

The Emirati Media Forum remains the most prominent gathering of the national media community, bringing together local media institutions to exchange perspectives on sector challenges and define practical pathways to sustain success and elevate the impact of national media.

Now in its tenth edition, the Forum continues its mission to spotlight the evolving media landscape in the UAE, enhance the competitiveness of national media institutions and reinforce their constructive role in supporting the country’s comprehensive development — raising public awareness and fostering community engagement in shaping a sustainable future that places people’s wellbeing at the centre.