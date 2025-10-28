Ministry of Sports showcases its efforts in service development, bureaucracy elimination

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Sports showcased its key achievements in simplifying government services and eliminating bureaucracy during the third periodic meeting of the second phase of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, hosted by the United Arab Emirates University.

The meeting, held to review progress across government entities, was attended by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports; Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector; representatives from the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme; and senior officials from the sports sector.

Al Falasi said the Ministry’s strategy reflects the leadership’s vision of efficiency, agility and innovation as core pillars of governance. He noted that eliminating bureaucracy is not merely an administrative reform but a cultural shift that redefines institutional performance and service delivery.

He added that the Ministry established a dedicated committee and seven task forces to restructure services and streamline procedures, resulting in measurable improvements in efficiency and user satisfaction. The Ministry also launched the Zero Bureaucracy Charter to formalise its commitment to simpler, faster and more transparent processes.

Among the outcomes highlighted was the complete automation of sports leave services, cutting processing time to zero and achieving a 100 percent completion rate. The number of procedural steps was reduced by 33 percent, website visits halved, and all document requirements eliminated. As a result, customer satisfaction with these services is projected to reach 91 percent in 2025.

The Ministry also presented the Talent Committee Platform, a digital system that uses artificial intelligence to identify, assess and connect Emirati athletes with sports federations and clubs. This platform supports the national goal of nurturing athletic talent and preparing athletes for global competition.

To reinforce the Zero Bureaucracy approach, the Ministry continues to hold service development workshops, innovation challenges and recognition programmes, embedding this culture across all sports entities and enhancing the overall efficiency of the UAE’s sports ecosystem.