DIHAD, Kuwait Association for Needy Families hold panel discussion in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Dr Khaled Amer Al Ajmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs in Kuwait, DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, in collaboration with the Kuwait Association for Needy Families (KANF), held a panel discussion titled “Leading Change in Humanitarian Work through Sustainable Strategies and Global Partnerships”.

Held at the Regency Hotel in Kuwait, the event gathered prominent figures and experts in development and humanitarian work to explore ways of advancing the humanitarian ecosystem and strengthening sustainability in development through effective partnerships and institutional strategies that create lasting impact.

In his opening address, Al Ajmi stressed the importance of partnership and integration between local and international institutions to enhance sustainable development and humanitarian outcomes. He commended the efforts of Kuwaiti and international entities that turn humanitarian values into tangible initiatives, highlighting that the future of humanitarian work depends on balancing immediate relief with long-term development.

Abdulsalam Al Madani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC Region, said that building sustainable partnerships in humanitarian work helps strengthen institutional systems and achieve long-term development goals.

“Balanced collaboration between humanitarian and development entities is key to achieving sustainable impact,” he said. “Through regional and international partnerships, DIHAD aims to redefine humanitarian work as a driver of development, empowerment and balance.”

The session also featured Bader Hamad Al Mubarak, Chairman of KANF, and Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, who outlined approaches to fostering innovation and promoting cooperation among public, private and international sectors.

Discussions focused on transforming humanitarian initiatives into sustainable development programmes that reinforce regional and international cooperation, enhance community resilience, and uphold the values of generosity and shared responsibility.