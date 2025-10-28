SAIF Zone particpates in 29th Beautyworld Middle East 2025

SHARJAH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) is participating in the 29th edition of Beautyworld Middle East 2025, taking place from 27th to 29th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with more than 2,400 exhibitors representing leading global beauty brands and over 70,000 visitors from around the world.

SAIF Zone’s participation aims to strengthen engagement with international companies operating in the cosmetics and personal care industries, while highlighting its competitive services and investment solutions that make Sharjah a preferred destination for diverse types of investment.

It will also showcase the free zone’s advanced infrastructure, digital services, and innovative logistical solutions that support supply chains across various industrial sectors, including the cosmetics and fragrance industries.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, stressed that Beautyworld Middle East would provide a perfect platform for engaging with global leaders in the beauty industry and showcasing the advantages that make the SAIF Zone a preferred destination for companies seeking regional expansion.

He noted that the Free Zone, through the event, seeks to support the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry by offering an enabling environment for companies in this vital sector, one equipped with advanced infrastructure and flexible facilities that help accelerate production, distribution, and regional expansion.

Al Mazrouei added that SAIF Zone will continue to upgrade its services in line with investors’ ambitions, strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for business and creative industries in the region.

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone stands out as a top investment destination in Sharjah, offering competitive opportunities, advanced infrastructure, and comprehensive support for companies across the commercial, industrial, and service sectors.

SAIF Zone also provides a wide range of streamlined services, including customs facilitation, fast licence issuance, instant cargo clearance, and other integrated solutions, that enhance Sharjah’s business-friendly environment and support investors across diverse industries.