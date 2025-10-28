EHRDC signs MoU with AECOM to advance Emiratisation in engineering consultancy, urban planning

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AECOM, a global leader in engineering consultancy, planning and infrastructure, to advance Emiratisation across strategic sectors including engineering, urban planning and project management.

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations at the Council, and Alejandro Garcia Vinagre, Vice-President of Human Resources at AECOM, in the presence of Ahmed Taleb, Senior Director of Human Resources and Support at Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, along with senior officials and experts from both organisations.

Under the partnership, Emirati professionals will benefit from advanced training and qualification programmes designed to build engineering and project management expertise aligned with major national infrastructure initiatives. The collaboration also offers exposure to international best practices and direct employment pathways in key national projects.

Al Falahi said the MoU marks a strategic step in promoting Emiratisation and empowering youth with world-class skills to contribute to Dubai’s sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

Garcia Vinagre said the collaboration supports national priorities by transferring AECOM’s global knowledge to Emirati talent, preparing them to lead future infrastructure and community development efforts.

The partnership reflects EHRDC’s commitment to fostering effective institutional collaboration and building a competitive workforce that strengthens Dubai’s leadership in engineering, innovation and sustainable development.