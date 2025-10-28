EEG concludes 25th edition of Students' Workshops

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully concluded the 25th cycle of its annual Student Workshops, held virtually from 20th to 22nd October under the theme “Paradox of Choice: Protecting the Present, Cultivating the Future”.

The milestone Silver Jubilee edition brought together more than 400 students from 73 schools across the UAE for three days of interactive, sustainability-focused sessions aimed at inspiring responsible environmental action among youth.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, said the programme has played a transformative role in shaping environmentally conscious future leaders. “Over the past 25 years, this initiative has instilled purpose, innovation and responsibility in our youth. Investing in young minds drives lasting environmental and societal progress and strengthens our shared journey toward a sustainable and resilient future,” she said.

Since its inception in 2001, the workshops have engaged over 9,113 students and 1,693 teachers from more than 1,755 schools across the UAE. The initiative focuses on building environmental literacy, promoting climate action and encouraging creative problem-solving.

The three-day event featured tailored sessions for juniors, sub-seniors and seniors, designed by EEG’s educational team to foster critical thinking, collaboration and eco-conscious decision-making. Participants explored innovative approaches to sustainability through presentations, discussions and activities encouraging ethical environmental behaviour.

This year’s programme also aligned with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Affordable and Clean Energy, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Climate Action. The Seniors’ Workshop, held on 22nd October, was supported by National Bonds, which delivered a session on financial planning and literacy under the theme Conscious Spending.

Established in 1991, EEG is the first environmental NGO in the world to achieve ISO 14001 certification and the only UAE organisation accredited to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and the UN Environment Programme. It is also a member of the UN Global Compact, Global Urban Development and the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance.