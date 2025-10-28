Emirati Media Forum explores future of media’s legislative landscape, rise of film, e-gaming

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th edition of the Emirati Media Forum, held under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, alongside H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), featured sessions on the future of media policies and legislation in the UAE, as well as the impact of film and gaming on the media landscape.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the forum brought together prominent figures from the UAE media sector, including media pioneers, senior writers and thinkers, editors-in-chief of Emirati newspapers, leaders of national media institutions, opinion makers, influencers, and Emirati content creators.

During a panel discussion titled “The Future of Media Legislation”, the session featured Mohammed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, and Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, and was moderated by Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan newspaper. Panellists discussed the future of media policies and legislation in the UAE and their role in building a more flexible and innovative media ecosystem.

During the session, Mohammed Al Shehhi highlighted the UAE Media Council’s role in guiding the national media sector through policies that enhance content, foster innovation, and develop talent. He noted that coordination with local media councils ensures effective implementation while respecting each emirate’s uniqueness, supporting the UAE’s position as a regional and global media hub.

Al Shehhi outlined the Council’s vision for a smart, integrated media ecosystem, where policies are locally adapted to boost competitiveness and opportunities for Emirati talent, with legislation serving as a foundation that balances governance, creativity, and national identity.

Meanwhile, Nehal Badri highlighted that the Dubai Media Council was established to unify media efforts amid the sector’s rapid growth, with over 4,000 companies and hundreds of international influencers operating in the emirate. She noted that Dubai has long prioritised media strategically, from founding Dubai Media City and the Dubai Press Club to establishing the Dubai Government Media Office.

Badri stressed that media is both a communication tool and an economic sector, with potential to exceed 2.5 percent of GDP. She noted that legislation aims to foster talent and investment, safeguard national identity, and support high-growth sectors like film and gaming, which contribute over US$400 billion globally.

Looking ahead, she said that the Council will harmonise development and regulation, focusing on licensing, operational policies, awareness, and platforms that empower Emirati talent. The strategy seeks to make Dubai a smarter, human-centric media hub that balances innovation with identity while bridging local and global perspectives.

Panellists highlighted the role of clear legislation in creating opportunities for talent and fostering a sustainable, attractive media environment. They agreed that UAE media regulation must balance innovation with responsibility and global openness with the preservation of Emirati identity.

Another panel titled ‘The Impact of Film and E-Gaming on the Future of Media,’ featured Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, and Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and was moderated by Abdullatif Alsayegh, CEO of Alsayegh Media.

The discussion highlighted cinema and e-gaming as key pillars of the creative economy, offering investment opportunities and strengthening Dubai’s role as a regional media hub. Belhoul emphasised leveraging AI to advance media strategies, while Kazim outlined efforts to promote Dubai globally through films and games.

Panellists agreed that Dubai is focused on building an integrated, innovative media ecosystem that balances creativity, governance, and identity, positioning the city and the UAE as global leaders in the creative economy.