Ahmed bin Mohammed attends 10th Emirati Media Forum, meets with prominent media personalities

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, alongside H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today (Tuesday) attended the 10th edition of the Emirati Media Forum, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the forum brought together a distinguished group of figures from the UAE media sector, including media pioneers, senior writers and thinkers, editors-in-chief of Emirati newspapers, leaders of national media institutions, as well as opinion makers, influencers, and Emirati content creators.

During the one-day event, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed met with key Emirati media personalities, including writers, editors-in-chief, and thought leaders. He praised their professionalism and the high-quality content they produce, emphasising that national media is a crucial pillar of development, social awareness, and confidence in the UAE’s leadership regionally and globally.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed noted that the sector’s progress reflects the leadership’s investment in talent, knowledge, and creativity. His Highness emphasised the importance of continuing to strengthen professionalism and positive impact so that UAE media remains aligned with the country’s ambitions and contributes to its global stature and centennial vision.

Sheikh Ahmed also underscored the media’s vital role as a bridge between the government and society, encouraging national outlets to continue supporting the UAE’s strategies and initiatives that promote sustainable development and national advancement.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed emphasised the national media’s role in shaping public awareness and reflecting the UAE’s progress, describing it as a mirror of the nation’s journey and achievements. He also noted that achieving the UAE’s vision requires a media sector capable of anticipating change, maintaining professionalism, and engaging audiences at home and abroad with credibility.

Sheikh Ahmed added that media builds trust between society and institutions, promotes civic responsibility, and showcases the nation’s achievements, reinforcing the UAE’s global reputation as a hub of creativity, tolerance, and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also highlighted the vital role of youth in shaping the future of UAE media. He emphasised that empowering young people in the sector is an investment in the future, as they bring fresh perspectives and creative energy capable of advancing media tools and methods.

Sheikh Ahmed noted that Emirati youth have a deep understanding of the digital environment and a strong connection to it, making them best placed to redefine content and present it innovatively in line with cultural and technological changes. He also stressed the responsibility of media institutions to provide young Emiratis with the confidence and space to contribute to shaping the media of the future and leading the sector’s digital transformation, relying on skilled personnel able to navigate the evolving media landscape efficiently.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed also highlighted the Dubai Media Council’s efforts to prepare a new generation of media professionals with future-ready skills in media analysis, digital content creation, and artificial intelligence, emphasising that investing in young talent is key to strengthening the global competitiveness of UAE media.

He praised this year’s Emirati Media Forum agenda for focusing on emerging media sectors and identifying themes related to new opportunities. The forum, he noted, provides an ideal platform for national media professionals to discuss ways to advance UAE media, exchange ideas, and reinforce the country’s leadership in delivering innovative, world-class content.

On the sidelines of the event, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa, visited the “Zayed & Rashid Campaign” stand. Organised for the second consecutive year by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, he reviewed this year’s campaign design and objectives, which continue to celebrate the legacy of the founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The campaign’s central feature is an iconic photograph capturing the meeting of the two leaders at Sheikh Zayed’s farm in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, featuring motifs of traditional Emirati art inspired by the heritage and character of the location. The stand also features verses from the poem “The People and the Leader” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, commemorating this historic moment.

Running from 3rd November to 2nd December as part of the National Month celebrations, the campaign reflects the founding principles of the nation, fostering a sense of belonging and national identity while giving visitors an opportunity to explore the UAE’s historical and national achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also visited the “Dubai Media Pioneers” exhibition held on the sidelines of the 10th Emirati Media Forum. The exhibition celebrates a distinguished group of Emirati media professionals who were instrumental in shaping Dubai’s media sector.

The “Dubai Media Pioneers” initiative, launched by the Dubai Media Council, honours these figures for their pivotal contributions to the sector’s growth during a transformative period in Dubai’s modern development.

During the Forum, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, accompanied by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of DPC, honoured local media organisations.

The organisations recognised at the forum included Dubai Media Incorporated, Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abu Dhabi Media Network, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Radio Aloula, Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Al Bayan, Al-Ittihad, Al Khaleej, Emarat Al Youm, and Al Watan Newspaper.

The list of honourees also included Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Al Rabia FM, Radio Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai Post, UAE BARQ, 3meed News, UAE Forsan, Masdar News, Al Ain News, UAE Post, Abu Dhabi Network, Sharjah 24, and Skton News.

At the end of the event, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posed for a commemorative photo with representatives of the honoured entities, who expressed their gratitude and affirmed their commitment to advancing national media and promoting the UAE globally as a beacon of peace, progress, and prosperity.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri said that the annual recognition of national media institutions highlights their dedication, professionalism, and contribution to the UAE’s development. She noted that Emirati media continues to demonstrate professional maturity, institutional integration, and the capacity to adapt to technological and digital advancements while remaining attuned to societal priorities.

She added that Emirati media has increasingly been a partner in shaping the nation’s present and future, reinforcing the UAE’s image as a model of progress, innovation, and humanity, with media institutions playing an important role in enhancing the country’s regional and global presence.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, congratulated the honoured entities, recognising their decades of commitment and their role in fostering public trust through credibility and objectivity, noting that such recognition can inspire further creativity and excellence.

The 10th Emirati Media Forum, held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, examined the UAE’s media landscape, explored ways to strengthen the competitiveness of national media institutions, and emphasised their role in promoting sustainable development and societal awareness.