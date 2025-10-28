Emirati Media Forum solidifies UAE’s position as hub for knowledge, innovation: Dubai Press Club Director

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, affirmed that the Emirati Media Forum reinforces the UAE’s position, and Dubai’s in particular, as a vital centre for knowledge creation and innovation within the media industry.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the forum, held today at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, Al Mulla said the annual event, organised by the Dubai Press Club, aims to anticipate the future of Emirati media, keep pace with rapid digital transformation, and focus on artificial intelligence technologies.

It also explores new areas such as filmmaking and electronic gaming while discussing regulatory frameworks that ensure a responsible professional environment, she added.

Highlighting the forum’s role in developing Emirati media talent, Al Mulla noted that it serves as a practical platform for sharing expertise and best practices with media leaders, editors-in-chief and content creators. This provides direct learning opportunities for youth and media graduates through sessions, dialogues and professional networking. She also pointed to the training initiatives launched by the Dubai Press Club to prepare young professionals for careers in the media sector.

Al Mulla explained that the Dubai Press Club is committed to following up on the outcomes of this annual event, with plans to translate discussions into actionable projects through three key steps: issuing an executive summary of the main recommendations, forming task forces to monitor implementation, and integrating priorities into an annual agenda that includes workshops, training programmes and impact assessments.