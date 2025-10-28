Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025 opens Wednesday at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 7th edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition will open tomorrow, 29th October, at Expo Al Dhaid, running until 2nd November.

Organised by Expo Al Dhaid with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the five-day event is the UAE’s largest platform for camping, adventure and outdoor entertainment activities. The exhibition will officially open to the public on 30th October, showcasing the latest innovations and trends in outdoor recreation.

This year’s edition features more than 60 exhibitors representing over 200 major brands across 2,800 square metres of indoor and outdoor zones. The exhibition will display more than 10,000 products in camping, outdoor sports, and marine excursions, along with hunting and fishing equipment.

A highlight of the event will be the unveiling of a fully electric off-road and adventure vehicle, reflecting the sector’s growing shift toward sustainability and advanced mobility. Visitors will also enjoy live vehicle demonstrations, exclusive brand promotions and family-oriented outdoor activities.

Beyond its commercial focus, the exhibition supports Sharjah’s eco-tourism and adventure tourism ambitions, positioning the Eastern Region as a leading destination for nature-based leisure. The event also enables SMEs in the adventure sector to access new market opportunities and partnerships.

The Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2025 will welcome visitors from 11:00 to 23:00 on regular days and from 15:00 to midnight on Friday, with complimentary parking available for all attendees.