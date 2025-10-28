Dubai to host fourth edition of Dubai Future Forum on 18 November

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the fourth edition of the Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, will take place at the Museum of the Future from 18th to 19th November 2025.

The Forum will bring together more than 2,500 participants from over 100 countries, including government officials, global experts, academics, and innovators.

The agenda will feature 200 speakers across 70 sessions and keynote discussions, exploring five key themes: Exploring the Unknown, Empowering Societies, Reimagining Health, Optimising Systems, and Foresight Insights.

Attendees will include representatives from 100 foresight organisations, international institutions, senior government officials, CEOs, investors, and leading academics in innovation-driven sectors.

Alongside the main sessions, the Forum will also host over 20 specialised workshops designed in collaboration with government entities and academic institutions, covering a wide range of foresight-related domains. Seven activations will also immerse visitors in the latest technologies across AI, VR, and AR, offering a hands-on look at the innovations shaping the future.

The Forum will also see the announcement of the winners of the inaugural Dubai Foresight Awards, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The awards recognise exceptional achievements in foresight across three categories: Foresight Change Makers, Foresight for People, and Foresight for the Planet.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “The Dubai Future Forum has become a platform for futurists, decision makers and thought leaders from around the world to anticipate rapid transformations, emerging trends, and opportunities shaping the world ahead. It strengthens future readiness, enhances foresight across key sectors, and amplifies positive impact for humanity.”

Al Gergawi added, "Driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the continued support and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai and the UAE have become a leading global destination that brings together experts, innovators, and foresight pioneers; a hub where ideas and efforts come together to shape a better future for humanity."

“Across its previous editions, the Forum has catalysed global dialogue on future opportunities and generated insights that enhance quality of life, economic resilience, and forward-looking decision-making. This year, we continue that journey, exploring how global systems can evolve to become more agile, efficient, and inclusive,” Al Gergawi noted.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the 11th edition of Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity will be held at AREA 2071, Emirates Towers, from 17–20 November.

This global showcase will feature 100 breakthrough projects selected from over 3,000 submissions by students, graduates, and faculty representing 1,200 universities across 120 countries. Five standout innovators will be selected and supported to scale their ideas and translate them into tangible global impact.

For the first time, the Forum will feature Learnings Day sessions on 17th and 20th November, led by prominent government and academic institutions. The sessions will explore foresight applications across key sectors, from global security and strategic philanthropy to wearable technologies, cooling systems, and sustainable futures.