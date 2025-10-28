Bodour Al Qasimi appointed UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture

SHARJAH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi has been named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, in recognition of her global efforts to promote publishing, and educational development.

As President of the American University of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, H.H. Sheikha Bodour has long championed access to knowledge, creative expression, and education as pillars of sustainable progress.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour said, "I am honoured to join UNESCO’s mission as a Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture. Books shape minds, connect communities, and underpin resilient, knowledge-based societies. In a time of constant change, promoting literacy, education, and access to culture is not a luxury. It is a necessity.”

She added, “This role deepens my long-standing commitment to empowerment through books, education, and cultural engagement. I look forward to working with UNESCO to champion these values and help widen access to learning and creative expression globally."

H.H. Sheikha Bodour is recognised as one of the most influential figures in the global publishing industry. She made history as the first Arab woman to serve as President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) since its founding in 1896, where she led global dialogue on inclusivity, freedom to publish, and equitable access to knowledge.

As the Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, one of the region’s most respected publishing houses, H.H. Sheikha Bodour helped shape the modern book industry in the UAE and the Arab world. She also established several key institutions, including the Emirates Publishers Association, the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), and Knowledge Without Borders, all dedicated to nurturing a culture of reading and literacy.

In her capacity as Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, H.H. Sheikha Bodour oversees the Sharjah International Book Fair, now among the largest and most celebrated literary events worldwide. Under her leadership, Sharjah’s publishing sector has expanded its international reach, serving as Guest of Honour at leading global book fairs in Rabat, Seoul, London, and Frankfurt.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour also chaired the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 Committee, leading a year-long cultural programme that transformed the emirate into a global hub for books and creative dialogue. The initiative culminated in the launch of the House of Wisdom — Sharjah’s iconic library and cultural centre dedicated to fostering knowledge exchange and innovation.

She also played a central role in the UAE’s accession to the Marrakesh Treaty, ensuring better access to books for persons with visual impairments, and supported the restoration of Beirut’s public libraries following the 2020 port explosion.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour is also the Founder of PublisHer, a global platform uniting over 1,000 women professionals in publishing to promote gender equality, inclusion, and diversity across creative industries.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to education and cultural development, the University of Leicester awarded H.H. Sheikha Bodour the title of Honorary Professor, the first in its history, for her work in advancing women’s empowerment and child literacy.

Her appointment as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture reaffirms H.H. Sheikha Bodour’s enduring vision focused on books and education as the foundation of inclusive, creative, and knowledge-based societies.