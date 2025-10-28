Crown Prince of Fujairah receives ambassadors of Netherlands, Spain, Peru

FUJAIRAH, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received separately at his office in the Emiri Diwan, Gerard Paul Marie Hubert Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, and Alberto Alejandro Farje, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in carrying out their diplomatic duties.

During the meetings, both sides discussed various topics of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations in areas serving their shared interests.

The ambassadors commended the significant development witnessed by Fujairah and the UAE across all sectors.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.