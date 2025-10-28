Dubai Municipality launches Proactive Municipality Report at APCS 2025

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched The Proactive Municipality Report: Shaping the Future through Emerging Signals during the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (APCS) 2025, held at Expo Dubai from 27th to 29th October.

The report underscores Dubai Municipality’s advanced foresight capabilities and its integrated approach to anticipating challenges and opportunities through data-driven analysis, early warning systems, and long-term planning tools.

Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said the report reflects the leadership’s vision to safeguard quality of life and build sustainable, human-centred cities. He added that the report provides municipalities with practical tools to integrate technology, sustainability, and foresight into decision-making and urban development.

The report highlights three domains for applying proactive foresight: urban planning, sustainable municipal networks, and health and wellness. It proposes innovative solutions such as underground zoning, AI-driven resilience corridors, quantum-enabled energy systems, and bio-digital health networks to enhance efficiency and resilience.

By introducing this report at APCS 2025, the first edition of the summit to be hosted in the MEASA region, Dubai reinforces its leadership in urban innovation and its commitment to sharing replicable, future-ready governance models with cities worldwide.