Abdulla Al Hamed highlights media’s role in shaping government excellence during Ajman Government Practices Forum

AJMAN, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of the Ajman Excellence Programme, attended a session delivered by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, as part of the 2025 edition of the Government Practices Forum.

At the outset, Abdulla Al Hamed extended his thanks to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for sponsoring the programme, which reflects the wise leadership’s vision of advancing government excellence and developing innovative solutions that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

During the session, Al Hamed discussed how media can serve as a partner in shaping government excellence, highlighting its role in conveying achievements and showcasing the human impact of government policies, thereby strengthening public trust in institutions.

He noted that the UAE has succeeded in building a modern national media sector that balances credibility and innovation with precision and a human spirit, placing people at the heart of its mission. He explained that the UAE’s media does not merely present the government as an entity that issues decisions, but as one that puts people at the centre of every initiative, reinforcing engagement with society as a foundation for development and trust-building.

Al Hamed stated that in today’s rapidly changing world, government success is no longer measured by statistics alone, but by its ability to create beauty in people’s lives — in ideas, experiences, and impact. He said that inspiring governance turns public service into a human experience, performance into a message, and communication into an honest dialogue with society.

He added that the UAE today exemplifies “the government that inspires” through performance, communication, and a balanced national narrative. True leadership, he said, is not merely administrative excellence, but a human commitment that transforms policies into positive, tangible results.

Al Hamed also emphasised that innovation lies at the heart of the UAE’s institutional identity and serves as a benchmark for leadership and quality of life. Innovative governance, he explained, turns challenges into practical solutions that continuously enhance the citizen and resident experience.

He reiterated that media is not merely a reflection of government action, but a vital channel through which public confidence and optimism flow. Effective institutional media, he said, anticipates developments and highlights best practices to inform future strategies, turning every successful initiative into a model to follow.

He stressed that national media embodies institutional harmony by highlighting collaboration and joint initiatives between entities, showing that success is a collective achievement. Beyond disseminating information, he noted, media inspires public participation in shaping the future, promotes innovation, and fosters continuous learning and awareness.

Concluding the session, Al Hamed said that true government success is measured not only by numbers but by the positive impact it leaves on people’s lives. He added that genuine leadership is reflected in citizens’ and residents’ satisfaction — a quality evident in every new project and initiative in the UAE — affirming that innovation in governance means striving to create the most meaningful and beautiful outcomes that can be seen, felt, and lived.