UAE, Italy discuss judicial cooperation, combating transnational crime

ROME, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, met with Carlo Nordio, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Italy, in Rome to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in judicial fields, including extradition, mutual legal assistance, and combating transnational organised crime.

Both ministers reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to advancing legal and judicial cooperation and strengthening joint efforts to combat organised and financial crimes, including money laundering and the misuse of virtual assets.

They highlighted the crucial role of tracing, freezing, and confiscating criminal proceeds in dismantling transnational criminal networks and agreed to enhance coordination and exchange best practices in asset recovery, financial investigations, and the regulation of virtual assets.

The two sides underscored the importance of continued coordination between the relevant authorities and agreed to hold regular meetings to strengthen joint initiatives and institutional cooperation.

They also expressed mutual interest in promoting collaboration in cultural and academic fields to enhance mutual understanding and knowledge exchange, reaffirming their commitment to advancing justice and further consolidating the strong and friendly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Italy.