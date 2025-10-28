Emirati Media Forum discusses impact of film, e-gaming on media

DUBAI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 10th edition of the Emirati Media Forum, held under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, alongside H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), featured sessions on "The Impact of Film and E-Gaming on the Future of Media".

The session featured Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, and Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and was moderated by Abdullatif Alsayegh, CEO of Alsayegh Media.

The discussion highlighted cinema and e-gaming as key pillars of the creative economy, offering investment opportunities and strengthening Dubai’s role as a regional media hub.

Belhoul emphasised leveraging AI to advance media strategies, while Kazim outlined efforts to promote Dubai globally through films and games.

Panellists agreed that Dubai is focused on building an integrated, innovative media ecosystem that balances creativity, governance, and identity, positioning the city and the UAE as global leaders in the creative economy.