Arab League warns of wars’ impact on development progress

CAIRO, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab League has warned against the escalation of wars in the region and the continued practices of the Israeli occupation in the Arab territories, stressing that these conditions pose a real threat to the course of development and lead to the depletion of Arab human resources, which form the cornerstone of any genuine renaissance.

In a statement issued today to mark the Arab Day for Population and Development, the League’s General Secretariat reaffirmed that people remain the central pillar of all economic and social progress. It emphasised the urgent need for concerted international efforts to protect populations from the devastating effects of conflict and to redirect resources towards education, health and development instead of military expenditure.

The statement noted that the persistence of crises and conflicts deprives nations of opportunities for advancement and undermines their ability to prosper, stressing that youth and creative minds are the true capital upon which societies are built.