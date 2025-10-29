World's tallest-dam pumped-storage hydropower plant fully operational in China

BEIJING, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The world’s highest dam-body pumped-storage power station, the State Grid Xinyuan Jiangsu Jurong Pumped Storage Power Station, was put into operation on Tuesday in East China's Jiangsu Province.

The project is estimated to generate 1.35 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually after full operation, with a total installed capacity of 1.35 million kilowatts.

Standing 182.3 metres high, equivalent to a 60-storey building, it is the tallest facility of its kind in the world. The power station is capable of storing 17.07 million cubic metres of water.

Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), China has added more than 44.53 million kilowatts of pumped-storage installed capacity, with 78 pumped storage units being put into operation by the State Grid Corporation of China.