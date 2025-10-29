UAE leaders congratulate Rodrigo Paz Pereira on winning presidential election

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Rodrigo Paz Pereira on his election as President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Pereira.