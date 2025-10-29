Nvidia's stock market value nears record $5 trillion

CALIFORNIA, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Nvidia was on the verge of becoming the first company worth $5 trillion on Tuesday after the heavyweight chipmaker said it had $500 billion in bookings for its artificial intelligence processors and that it will build seven new supercomputers for the US Department of Energy.

Nvidia's stock closed almost 5 percent higher, adding over $230 billion in market value, bringing its total value to $4.89 trillion after briefly touching $4.94 trillion.

The Santa Clara, California, company's stock has surged 50 percent in 2025. Its market capitalisation closed above $4 trillion for the first time in July.

Microsoft, the world's second most valuable company, rose 2 percent, lifting its market capitalisation to $4.03 trillion.