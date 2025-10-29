Dubai Basketball falls short in hard-fought EuroLeague clash against Baskonia

DUBAI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball’s EuroLeague round seven matchup in Vitoria ended in a 92:85 loss to Baskonia, in a game that saw the visitors stay competitive until the final moments.

The home team started stronger, dictating the tempo and finding success in transition to take a six-point lead after the opening quarter. Dubai adjusted in the second, tightening up defensively and finding a better offensive rhythm. Their improved execution, led by efficient inside play, allowed them to erase the deficit and take a narrow lead into halftime.

Filip Petrušev led Dubai with 22 points and 7 rebounds, Davis Bertans added 19 points, while McKinley Wright contributed 13 points and 6 assists.

The team will look to bounce back, as already on Thursday, they take on Valencia on the road.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s November home schedule includes Partizan (ABA League) on 3rd November, SC Derby (ABA League) on 9th November, Crvena Zvezda (EuroLeague) on 11th November, Žalgiris Kaunas (EuroLeague) on 14th November, and Paris Basketball (EuroLeague) on 25th November.