Khalifa University, IIPD Global sign MoU to advance learning, research

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Institute of Innovation and Professional Development (IIPD) Global on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a collaboration framework to engage in joint initiatives for enhanced learning, professional development, and research.

The MoU was signed by Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University, and Farooq Mohammed, Business Director of IIPD, in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of senior officials from both partners.

Both partners will explore opportunities to share resources, including faculty, and training materials, to support learning and development initiatives. It also covers resource sharing, joint Khalifa University‑certified industry-relevant courses and training programmes, as well as coordinated training opportunities to provide instructors, expertise, and infrastructure.

The MoU also enables IIPD’s participation in events organised by Khalifa University, in addition to awareness sessions addressing key industry trends, emerging technologies, and professional skills for students and faculty.

Professor Sharif said that this partnership will contribute to building human capital in strategic areas relevant to the UAE’s knowledge economy transformation, as well as the region and the world.

"Khalifa University’s powerful academic and research base makes it a higher education institution that has the capability to equip learners of all ages with the necessary skills on overall individual and professional development. Combining our resources with the IIPD will create synergy that will benefit stakeholders in acquiring special skills, facilitating the creation of highly trained and better informed stakeholders,” he added.

Mohammed said, “This collaboration with Khalifa University marks an important milestone for IIPD, bringing together world-class academic excellence and our global training expertise to prepare professionals and university students alike for the technologies and challenges shaping the future.”